Bangladesh’s PMI jumps to 58.9 in May

The May reading of the Bangladesh Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) advanced 6.0 points from the previous month to record a faster expansion rate at 58.9, said a leading chamber on Sunday.

This latest PMI reading, released by Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka and Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB), was attributed to a faster rate of expansion posted by the sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, and services, whereas the construction sector posted no change.

“The latest PMI readings indicate that the overall Bangladesh economy grew at a faster rate, riding on the export-led manufacturing buoyancy and uptake in agriculture and its supply chain ahead of Eid festival. Construction sector however remains the only sector without any growth in expansion,” said Masrur Reaz, Chairman and CEO of the Policy Exchange Bangladesh.