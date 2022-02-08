Per capita income in Bangladesh rises to $2,591

The information was disclosed on Tuesday at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with the ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC conference room in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in Dhaka.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that the provisional growth estimation was 5.43 per cent, however by the end, it increased by 1.51 percentage points.
"Our GDP growth upturned to nearly 7 per cent while many other countries were hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.
He said that the prime minister is very happy with the achievement and she has dedicated this to the countrymen.
"As per the initial estimation, the size of GDP was $411 billion which later rose to $416 billion," he added.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's per capita income has increased to $2,591 that previously was estimated to be $2,554.
State minister of planning Shamsul Alam said the growth in national GDP is the proof that Bangladesh’s economy has bolstered since the country has made progress in sectors like export and remittance.
Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned, among others, joined the briefing.