Petrol pump, tank-lorry owners demand rise in commissions, transportation fares

“But no concrete decision has come from the meeting as the BPC took time to hold an inter-ministerial meeting to take opinions from the other ministries concerned”, said Nazmul Haque, president of the unity council, also the president of Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association (BPPOA), which also held a separate meeting with the BPC on the same issue .

He, however, informed that a 12-point demand of the unity council was placed to the BPC. The organisation has been urging the government for long to meet their demands.

“But the latest phase of fuel price rise has pushed us into to an unbearable situation,” he told UNB.

Nazmul said they will go for action programme to realise their demands if the BPC fails to raise their commissions within a week or two.

The government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 80 per litre from Tk 65 with effect from 4 November.

In line with the rise in fuel prices, the government raised fares of bus, trucks, launches and other mode of vehicles run by diesel.

As per the demand, the petrol pump owners want the government to raise commissions on retail sales to seven per cent from the existing three per cent on diesel and four per cent on octane sales and in terms of taka, it is to be Tk. 0.75 per litre from the existing Tk 0.50.