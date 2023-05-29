Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee to be formed

Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee will be formed to support the country’s private sector to work together with the government, the UN, as well as with national and international development organisations.

This initiative will facilitate advancement of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Bangladesh.

The formation of the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee (BPSWC) was jointly announced on Sunday by president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin, president of Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) Ardashir Kabir and United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, read a press release on Sunday.