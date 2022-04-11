Pharmacy business booms during pandemic

Abul Kashem ran a sweet shop in the New Eskaton of the capital but the coronavirus pandemic took toll on his business and so he closed it down, Instead he opened a medicine shop “Islamia Pharmacy”. He told Prothom Alo, “I was facing losses in the sweet business so I shut it and started the pharmacy.”

The coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses, be it small or large, with many people shutting down their operations and many finding new ways of business and Abul Kashem is one of them. Though most of the businesses were closed during the Covid-19 restrictions, pharmacies remained open round-the-clock, resulting in rise of drug stores within the groceries, departmental store and super shops in Dhaka and elsewhere of the country. Many pharmacies opened overnight during the coronavirus pandemic.