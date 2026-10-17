Bangladesh ranks 7th globally in footwear manufacturing, China on top

The world’s population currently stands at around 8.28 billion. Last year, an average of three pairs of shoes were made for every person, bringing global footwear production to 24.6 billion pairs. Asian countries manufactured 88.7 per cent of the total.

China retained its position as the world’s largest footwear manufacturer, manufacturing 13.66 billion pairs last year. India and Vietnam ranked second and third respectively, while Bangladesh emerged as the world’s seventh-largest footwear manufacturer, making around 554 million pairs in 2025.

These figures are from the World Footwear Yearbook 2026, published under the initiative of the Portuguese Footwear, Components and Leather Goods Manufacturers’ Association (APICCAPS).

According to the report, global footwear production fell by 0.1 per cent to 24.6 billion pairs in 2025. In 2024 however, the production had increased by nearly 10 per cent.