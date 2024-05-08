Journalists boycott Bangladesh Bank's press conference
Journalists have boycotted a press conference organised by Bangladesh Bank as the central bank has restricted the entry of the newspersons.
The central bank called a press conference on the new policy over interest rate and the exchange rate of dollar on the fourth floor of Bangladesh Bank office on Wednesday.
BB deputy governor Habibur Rahman, executive director and spokesperson Mezbaul Haque, and other senior officials were present at the media conference.
When newspersons asked about the restriction on their entry into the Bangladesh Bank, the central bank officials could not provide any solution.
Following this, protesting against the central bank's stance, journalists led by Economic Reporters' Forum general secretary Abul Kashem boycotted the press conference.
Later, journalists took position in front of the Bangladesh Bank.