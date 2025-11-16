Govt to curb 'family control' in banks

The interim government has taken an initiative to curb family domination in the banking sector with a view to reducing irregularities and corruption.

As part of the move, the Bank Companies Act is being amended, with plans to broaden the definition of 'family'.

At the same time, the number of directors from the same family will be limited, and the maximum tenure of directors will be reduced.

Bangladesh Bank has already drafted the Bank Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and sent it to the finance ministry.

Officials at the central bank say that if the definition of family is broadened and the tenure of directors reduced, it will be difficult for any single family to dominate a bank. This is expected to reduce irregularities and corruption.

During the rule of the Awami League government, which was overthrown in the July mass uprising, various industrial groups—including S Alam Group, Beximco, Premier Group, and Sikder Group—were accused of maintaining control over multiple banks and financial institutions, engaging in large-scale irregularities and corruption.