5 categories of taxpayers exempted from online return filing
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has exempted five categories of taxpayers from the requirement to file income tax returns online. For all other taxpayers, online submission remains mandatory.
The NBR issued a special order to this effect today, Monday, signed by NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan.
The five categories exempted from online filing are: senior taxpayers aged 65 years or above; physically disabled or specially challenged taxpayers (subject to submission of relevant certificate); Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad; legal representatives of a deceased taxpayer; and foreign nationals employed in Bangladesh.
However, these taxpayers may still file their returns online if they wish.
Earlier, on 3 August, online filing of income tax returns (via www.etaxnbr.gov.bd) was made mandatory for all individual taxpayers nationwide.
According to the NBR, any individual taxpayer unable to file return online due to problems with the e-return registration system may apply to the relevant deputy tax commissioner with specific justification by 31 October. Upon approval by the concerned additional or joint tax commissioner, they may file a paper-based return.
Last year, when online filing was made mandatory for certain individual taxpayers, more than 1.7 million filed e-returns.
Taxpayers can pay income tax from home via bank transfer, debit card, credit card, bKash, Rocket, Nagad or other mobile financial service apps, file their e-returns online, instantly print an automated filing receipt, and, upon providing the required information, automatically generate and print an income tax certificate.