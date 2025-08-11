5 categories of taxpayers exempted from online return filing

The five categories exempted from online filing are: senior taxpayers aged 65 years or above; physically disabled or specially challenged taxpayers (subject to submission of relevant certificate); Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad; legal representatives of a deceased taxpayer; and foreign nationals employed in Bangladesh.

However, these taxpayers may still file their returns online if they wish.

Earlier, on 3 August, online filing of income tax returns (via www.etaxnbr.gov.bd) was made mandatory for all individual taxpayers nationwide.