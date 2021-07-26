Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also increased to Tk 14289.498 million which was 13,547.02 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 374 issues traded, 229 closed lower, 111 higher and 34 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
BPPL continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Saif Power, BATBC, Beximco and FUWANGCER.
BPPL was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.93 per cent while ICBAMCL2ND was the worst loser, losing 5.74 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—slumping 6.17 points to close at 1,351.45 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 36.74 points to close at 11,180.11.
Of the issues traded, 155 declined, 108 advanced and 44 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 26.3 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 599.3 million.