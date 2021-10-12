Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

On the DSE, the daily trade turnover also increased to Tk 18,638.01 million while it was Tk 18,485.75 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 244 closed lower, 93 higher and 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
LHBL continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma, IFIC, Power Grid and Delta Life.
NRBC Bank was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.72 per cent while TAMIJTEX was the worst loser, losing 7.51 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) slumping 128.04 points to close at 21,360.84 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 76.05 points to close at 12,828.79.
Of the issues traded, 206 declined, 73 advanced and 22 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 20.20 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 630.60 million.