Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

On the DSE, the daily trade turnover also increased to Tk 18,638.01 million while it was Tk 18,485.75 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 244 closed lower, 93 higher and 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

LHBL continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma, IFIC, Power Grid and Delta Life.