Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also increased to Taka 12,951.16
million, which was Taka 12,753.99 million at the previous session of
the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues
traded, 201 closed lower, 147 higher and 28 issues remained unchanged
on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco dominated the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, ALIF, Makson
Spinning and Orion Pharma.
Prime Tex was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 22.31 per
cent while SAFKO SPINNING was the worst loser, losing 6.48 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares
Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 134.89 points to close at 20,404.16 while
the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 83.46 points to close
at 12,256.58.
Of the issues traded, 150 declined, 116 advanced and 23 remained
unchanged on the CSE.