Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks today witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by

43.68 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 6,954.35.

Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 19.76 points to finish at 2,605.94 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 6.28 points to close at 1,468.18.