Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

The Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange experienced a downtrend in the share price index.
Stocks today witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by
43.68 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 6,954.35.

Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 19.76 points to finish at 2,605.94 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 6.28 points to close at 1,468.18.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also increased to Taka 12,951.16
million, which was Taka 12,753.99 million at the previous session of
the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues
traded, 201 closed lower, 147 higher and 28 issues remained unchanged
on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco dominated the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, ALIF, Makson
Spinning and Orion Pharma.

Prime Tex was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 22.31 per
cent while SAFKO SPINNING was the worst loser, losing 6.48 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares
Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 134.89 points to close at 20,404.16 while
the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 83.46 points to close
at 12,256.58.

Of the issues traded, 150 declined, 116 advanced and 23 remained
unchanged on the CSE.

