Proposal to hike gas price: Petrobangla gives ‘untrue’ info

As of 22 February, Petrobangla could not submit the energy division’s approval. BERC director (gas) Mohammad Ali Biswas said Petrobangla has been asked to submit the letter of approval. If the letter is not submitted production cost would be projected based on prior cost.

Seventy three per cent of the country’s gas supply comes from domestic gas fields. Currently, three local companies and two multinational companies produce gas. Petrobangla buys gas from the foreign companies as per contract signed between both parties. The energy division fixes the production cost of per unit gas produced by three state-owned companies based on proposal placed by Petrobangla.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan said, the proposal on gas price increase has been sent to the BERC after informing the ministry.