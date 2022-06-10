Proposed budget to make tobacco products more affordable: PROGGA

The price of 10 sticks of medium-tier cigarettes has been increased to Tk 65 from Tk 63, which shows a 3.17 per cent increase. In the high and the premier tier, the prices have been increased from Tk 102 to Tk 111 (8.82 per cent hike) and from Tk 135 to Tk 142 (5.18 per cent hike) respectively.

When compared to the 10 per cent increase in the National Per Capita Income (Nominal), it shows that such a negligible increase will make all sorts of brands more affordable and encourage more and more people to get hooked on this deadly addiction.

On the other hand, ignoring the anti-tobacco organisations’ demand to introducing specific supplementary duty will complicate revenue collection and allow tobacco companies to benefit from rampant tax evasion and others, the anti-tobacco campaigner said in its budget reaction.

The prices of and taxes on bidi, jarda, and gul, have been kept unchanged which is frustrating considering the repercussion of these deadly products on public health.

The low-income people constitute the majority of bidi users. Besides, more than 50 per cent of all adult tobacco users in Bangladesh tend to use smokeless tobacco products (SLTs), with the majority of them being the poor and the women.