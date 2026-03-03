Directive to pay workers’ wages by 9 March

Labour and employment minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury has directed that workers in the country’s industrial factories be paid their February wages by 9 March. He has also instructed that Eid-ul-Fitr bonuses be disbursed by 12 March.

The directive was issued today, Tuesday, at a meeting held at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

The 94th meeting of the tripartite consultative council (TCC) and the 23rd meeting of the tripartite consultative council on the ready-made garment (RMG) sector were held under the auspices of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The meetings reviewed the overall labour situation in the country, addressed unrest in the RMG sector, and discussed payment of wages and allowances as well as leave approval for factory workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to multiple sources present at the meeting.

The sessions were chaired by labour and employment minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury.

Special guests included commerce minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, state minister for labour and employment Nurul Haque, and advisor to the prime minister on labour and employment Mahdi Amin.

The proceedings were conducted by labour and employment secretary Md Sanowar Jahan Bhuiyan.