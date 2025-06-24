Google Pay launched in the country

Google’s digital service, Google Wallet—commonly known as Google Pay—has been officially launched in Bangladesh.

City Bank PLC has introduced this digital payment service in collaboration with Google, Mastercard, and Visa. From now on, City Bank customers will be able to link their Mastercard or Visa card to Google Wallet and make fast, secure, and contactless payments using Google Pay.

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur attended the inauguration ceremony of Google Pay as the chief guest today, Tuesday, at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka.

Special guests included Tracy N Jacobson, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy, and Hossain Khaled, vice-chairman of City Bank.

Also present were Masrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank; Shammi Quddus, group product manager at Google Payments; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; Sabbir Ahmed, country manager of Visa Bangladesh; along with senior officials from various organisations.

Addressing the event, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said, “We are continuing to support the digitalisation of financial services. When transactions become digital, transparency is ensured. This not only promotes financial inclusion but also helps build a cashless society.”