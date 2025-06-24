Google Pay launched in the country
Google’s digital service, Google Wallet—commonly known as Google Pay—has been officially launched in Bangladesh.
City Bank PLC has introduced this digital payment service in collaboration with Google, Mastercard, and Visa. From now on, City Bank customers will be able to link their Mastercard or Visa card to Google Wallet and make fast, secure, and contactless payments using Google Pay.
Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur attended the inauguration ceremony of Google Pay as the chief guest today, Tuesday, at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka.
Special guests included Tracy N Jacobson, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy, and Hossain Khaled, vice-chairman of City Bank.
Also present were Masrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank; Shammi Quddus, group product manager at Google Payments; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; Sabbir Ahmed, country manager of Visa Bangladesh; along with senior officials from various organisations.
Addressing the event, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said, “We are continuing to support the digitalisation of financial services. When transactions become digital, transparency is ensured. This not only promotes financial inclusion but also helps build a cashless society.”
It was announced at the event that users of this service will now be able to make easy and hassle-free transactions simply by tapping their Android phones on NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled POS terminals, both in the country and abroad.
Google Pay uses advanced encryption technology to ensure the security of user data. With this, a customer’s smartphone essentially becomes a digital wallet, eliminating the need to carry a physical card.
From air travel to shopping or going to the cinema—every transaction can now be done through a mobile phone.
Masrur Arefin said, “We have truly joined the list of countries capable of conducting digital financial transactions. It is now time to take the card out of the wallet and start using Google Pay, which will allow transactions not only within the country but across the globe. This opens up new possibilities for Bangladeshis and will play a significant role in financial inclusion.”
The City Bank MD further added, “Our export earnings and remittances are increasing. Various initiatives are being taken to strengthen the financial sector, including the merger of five banks to form a stronger institution.”