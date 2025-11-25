Economy is advancing, but with a limp

For several years now, Bangladesh’s economic growth has remained stagnant. Growth has hovered around 3–4 per cent, which is far below the expectations level. It cannot be said that the economic indicators have rebounded; rather, the decline has merely been arrested.

The economy is moving forward, but it is progressing with a limp. We have not yet been able to break out of the stagnation that has gripped economic growth in recent years.

One of the key reasons behind this stagnation is political instability. At present, alongside political uncertainty, concerns about the future persist. Entrepreneurs are optimistic about the election, but the environment has not yet evolved to a point where they feel confident enough to “put their hands in their pockets”—that is, to invest.