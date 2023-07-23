Austrade, BGMEA discuss ways to boost trade, investment

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by president Faruque Hassan met with Daniel Boyer, deputy CEO of Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Sydney on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Bangladesh high commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiki.

Other members of the delegation were vice president Shahidullah Azim, former vice president Md. Moshiul Azam Shajal, chair of BGMEA standing committee on press, publication and publicity Shovon Islam, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbub ur Rahman and director of Rose Intimates Limited Sanjay Kumar Naha.

They had discussions about issues of mutual interests including means of enhancing bilateral trade and investment by deepening cooperation between Bangladesh and Australia.