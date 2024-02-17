Govt fails to introduce GI unit even in 11 yrs

The government legislated the geographical indications (GI) of goods (registration and protection) act in 2013 and the industrial design act in 2023, to recognise traditional goods of different localities across the country.

Both the laws stipulated formation of a separate GI unit to facilitate a smooth recognition process, and the authorities entrusted the industries ministry's department of patent, design and trademarks (DPDT) with the job. But there is no noticeable progress in the process till date.