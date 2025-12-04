Bangladesh Bank releases new Tk 500 note

The currently circulating Tk 500 note features the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The new note does not include this.

In the design of the new note, there is an image of the Central Shaheed Minar and an image of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

The new note bears the signature of Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

This afternoon, among 10 note sellers in Motijheel, two had received the Tk 500 notes.

They said they had to purchase each note for Tk 580, which is why they are asking Tk 600. However, no customers were seen.