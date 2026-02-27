Repeated chaos at Bangladesh Bank due to lack of punishment

Incidents of creating chaos, protests, and mobs inside Bangladesh Bank to press demands have occurred before. But except for one instance, no action was taken in any case. Political patronage from the ruling party is the main reason. As a result, such incidents have continued and their intensity has increased.

Most recently, last Wednesday, a mob was formed and the adviser to the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan Ullah, was forced out. An additional director of the central bank named Towhidul Islam even led the act of grabbing the adviser by the collar and putting him into a car. Earlier, when reports of a change in the Governor were circulated and tensions escalated, Ahsan H Mansur left Bangladesh Bank.

For reasons of public interest and national security, Bangladesh Bank is considered a nationally important installation or “Key Point Installation (KPI).” All over the world, gatherings and assemblies are not allowed inside central banks. Even in November last year, fearing that security might be disrupted, Bangladesh Bank stopped five types of services for the general public. These include the sale of savings certificates and prize bonds, exchange of torn and damaged notes, etc.

In this regard, Bangladesh Bank said in a press release, “Considering the security aspect as a KPI institution, Bangladesh Bank has decided to discontinue these customer-related services.” Yet for years, a section of employees and officials of the central bank have continued to create disorder through protests and the formation of mobs inside this very institution.