Eviction drive starts to free Sitakunda hill

Mominur said that the eviction drive was conducted as part of a mega plan taken by the government.
He said Alinagar area will be freed from the clutches of criminals within one month as they turned the area into their den.
The DC also said that those who have been living illegally in the area by setting up establishments will be evicted soon.
He, however, said those who are actual landless will be enlisted for their rehabilitation and the drive will continue.
Superintendent of police (SP) of the district, SM Rashidul Hoque, additional DC (Revenue) Mohammad Nazmul Ahsan, additional DC (LA) Masud Kamal and Sitakunda upazila nirbahi officer Md Shahdat Hossain were among others who were present during the drive.