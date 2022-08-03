Eviction drive starts to free Sitakunda hill

Chattogram district administration started a drive on Tuesday to evict people living illegally on the hilly slopes in Sitakunda upazila in the district, UNB reports.

The drive led by deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman was carried out in remote Alinagar area under Salimpur union of the upazila.

A large number of establishments including dwelling houses and shops were bulldozed during the drive conducted by police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar members.