Eviction drive starts to free Sitakunda hill

Chattogram district administration started a drive on Tuesday to evict people living illegally on the hilly slopes in Sitakunda upazila in the district, UNB reports.

The drive led by deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman was carried out in remote Alinagar area under Salimpur union of the upazila.

A large number of establishments including dwelling houses and shops were bulldozed during the drive conducted by police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar members.

Mominur said that the eviction drive was conducted as part of a mega plan taken by the government.

He said Alinagar area will be freed from the clutches of criminals within one month as they turned the area into their den.

The DC also said that those who have been living illegally in the area by setting up establishments will be evicted soon.

He, however, said those who are actual landless will be enlisted for their rehabilitation and the drive will continue.

Superintendent of police (SP) of the district, SM Rashidul Hoque, additional DC (Revenue) Mohammad Nazmul Ahsan, additional DC (LA) Masud Kamal and Sitakunda upazila nirbahi officer Md Shahdat Hossain were among others who were present during the drive.

