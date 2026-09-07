Inflation eases slightly to 8.26pc in August

The decline was mainly driven by lower food inflation, which fell to 7.02 per cent in August from 7.16 per cent in July and 7.60 per cent a year earlier.

However, non-food inflation increased to 9.32 per cent in August from 9.28 per cent in July and 8.90 per cent in August 2025.

According to the BBS data, overall inflation in rural areas fell to 8.31 per cent in August from 8.36 per cent in July. Rural food inflation declined to 7.01 per cent while non-food inflation rose to 9.59 per cent.