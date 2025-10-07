Bangladesh economy rebounds strongly in latter half of FY25: WB

Bangladesh’s economy bounced back strongly in the latter half of FY25 driven by robust export growth, record remittance inflows and an increase in foreign exchange reserves following disruptions in the first half of the year, according to a new World Bank report released on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Development Update, published twice a year, projects that the country will maintain an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. GDP growth is forecast to rise from 4.0 percent in FY25 to 4.8 per cent in FY26, and further to 6.3 per cent in FY27.

The report notes that external pressures eased in FY25 following the adoption of a market-based exchange rate, stabilisation of reserves, and narrowing of the current account deficit.

Inflation moderated due to tight monetary policy, lower duties on essential food imports, and strong agricultural performance. However, fiscal challenges persisted, with a widening deficit amid weak tax collection and higher subsidies and interest payments.

Despite signs of recovery, the report highlights concerning trends in poverty and employment.