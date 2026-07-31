S Alam out, Al-Arafah Islami Bank now under KDS' control

With the backing of the government's top leadership, Bangladesh Bank has once again handed over the management of Al-Arafah Islami Bank to its former entrepreneurs. As a result, individuals previously accused of irregularities and unethical practices have also found places on the new board. Just two days after the directors were appointed, two of them had to be removed from the board.

Following the latest restructuring of the board, effective control of the bank has shifted to the Chattogram-based KDS Group. During the Awami League government's tenure, KDS Group was involved in the management of both Al-Arafah Islami Bank and National Bank. In both banks, it worked alongside the controversial S Alam Group.

Meanwhile, soon after the board was reconstituted, several of the newly appointed directors initiated efforts to bring back former officials who had previously been dismissed or accused of various irregularities. Some of these controversial officials were even seen attending the first meeting of the newly formed board. At the same time, allegations have emerged that one of the bank's deputy managing directors (DMDs) was forced to resign after the new board assumed office. These developments have once again created apprehension and uncertainty among the bank's officers and employees.