Controversial projects in the last moment

Dhaka WASA is already heavily burdened with debt, amounting to around Tk 240 billion. Despite this, it has taken up another loan-dependent project titled Establishment of Dhaka WASA Training and Research Academy, with an estimated cost of Tk 7.21 billion. Through the project, Dhaka WASA plans to provide training not only for its own staff but also for employees of similar agencies in neighbouring countries.

Questions had already been raised about the necessity of such a project amid the government’s revenue shortfall. However, ignoring the criticism, the interim government approved the project at the final stage of its tenure.

After the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election was announced, the project titled Establishment of Dhaka WASA Training and Research Academy was approved at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting on 23 December. For the project, Tk 5.71 billion will be taken as a loan from South Korea.

During the final phase of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, 64 projects were approved between 1 December and 25 January, with a total estimated cost of Tk 1.06 trillion. Of these, 40 are new projects, which will require Tk 793.56 billion for implementation. While the list of new projects includes some necessary initiatives, it also contains projects considered “less urgent” as well as “controversial”.