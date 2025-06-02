Economy slows, investment drops 10-year low

The GDP (gross domestic product) growth fell to 25-year low expect for the fiscal year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Investment dropped 10-year low as well. Inflation has been fluctuating around 10 per cent for three straight years, and that never happened for such a period since 1986.

People living expenses rise because of higher inflation, while wage hikes have been low over the past 39 months, resulting in a low real income of people. Employment falls due to stagnant investment in all sectors, as well as the number of people living in poverty is on the rise. Agriculture growth dropped 10-year low, risking food security. The financial sector becomes fragile with several importation banks experiencing a delicate condition. Default loans are also on the rise.

In addition to economic mismanagement over the past three years, a deteriorating investment scenario of the past year has deepened the economic crisis. The private sector now lacks of confidence because of political uncertainty, deteriorating law and order situation and various incidents including mob (rowdy crowd).

Yet, there are positive signs in the economy. The interim government inherited a fragile economy. Foreign currency reserves were shirking; Bangladeshi currency against US dollar was depreciating, while high inflation persisted.

Several macroeconomics indicators performed better to a large extent. Forex reserve fall has been prevented. Value of taka has been somewhat stable. Balance of payment somewhat returned. Money laundering in guise of trade misinvoicing seemingly decreased, thus, hundi fell, as well as remittance rose. Export earnings continued to grow despite fear looms large due to additional tariff imposed by the USA.