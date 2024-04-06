Gold price hits new record at Tk 115,824 per bhari 

The association adjusted the gold price due to the rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.

Earlier, they had raised the gold price by Tk 2,916 per bhari to Tk 114,074 on 21 March.

From Sunday, the price of hallmarked 22-carat gold will rise by Tk 1,750 per bhari, while that of 21-carat gold will rise by Tk 1,692 to Tk 110,575 per bhari.