Gold price hits new record at Tk 115,824 per bhari
The price of gold in the local market has jumped to a historic high at Tk 115,824 per bhari of 22-carat gold.
The price will take effect from Sunday, said a press release of Bangladesh Jewelers Association on Saturday.
The association adjusted the gold price due to the rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.
Earlier, they had raised the gold price by Tk 2,916 per bhari to Tk 114,074 on 21 March.
From Sunday, the price of hallmarked 22-carat gold will rise by Tk 1,750 per bhari, while that of 21-carat gold will rise by Tk 1,692 to Tk 110,575 per bhari.
Besides, the price of 18-carat gold is set to go up by Tk 1,458 to Tk 94,770 per bhari. Traditional gold will see a hike of Tk 1,166 per bhari to Tk 78,965.
However, the jewelers association kept the price of silver unchanged.