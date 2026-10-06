Shopping malls, markets to remain open until 10 pm for Puja
Shopping malls, markets and shops will remain open until 10:00 pm on the occasion of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja 2026.
The information was disclosed in a directive issued on Monday by the Power Division.
The directive said shopping malls, markets and shops may remain open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm until 22 October on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja.
It further said the existing schedule for shopping malls, markets and shops will remain in effect from 23 October. Accordingly, these establishments will remain open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
It may be mentioned that, as part of electricity conservation and management measures, the government on 12 August instructed all shopping malls and shops across the country to remain open until 8:00 pm.
The Power Division had also instructed that shops and shopping malls should not have decorative lighting after 7:00 pm.