Banks will not belong to any political party. However, supporters of different political parties may work within the banking sector, said Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman.

He stated that as part of efforts to recover assets laundered abroad, authorities have already frozen assets worth US$25 million in the United Kingdom and will repatriate those assets to Bangladesh shortly.

He also noted that the government is reforming the Money Loan Court Act to expedite the disposal of defaulted loan cases and is drafting new legislation to resolve unrecoverable loans.

The governor said that ensuring professionalism, accountability, and good governance in bank management and lending operations remains the primary objective of the current reform programme.