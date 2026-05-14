Bata Bangladesh reports record revenue and profit in Q1 2026
Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has posted a strong start to 2026, recording a historic first-quarter performance amid continued global economic uncertainty and evolving local market conditions, reports a press release.
Backed by strong Eid demand, strategic business execution, and sustained consumer confidence, the country’s leading multinational footwear company continued to strengthen its market position during January–March quarter in 2026.
The company achieved sales of Tk 3.797 billion (379.7 crore) during Q1 2026, driven by strong Eid shopping momentum, wider product choices, and sustained customer demand across the country.
Bata’s extensive retail network, expanding alternative channels, and well-received seasonal collections also played a key role in supporting the quarter’s record performance.
Despite continued pressure from inflation, logistics, brand promotion, and overall operating cost increases, Bata Bangladesh managed to sustain strong growth and operational momentum during the quarter through efficient production planning, disciplined business management, and strategic sourcing initiatives.
While maintaining a competitive mid-range pricing strategy compared to the market, the company continued to offer affordable and accessible footwear solutions for consumers across the country.
As a result, Bata reported an operating profit of Tk 585 million (58.5 crore) in Q1 2026 and a profit after tax of Tk 371 million (37.1 crore), according to its unaudited financial statements, supporting the company’s record profit achievement during the first quarter.
The company noted that the Eid season, one of the country’s peak consumption periods, coincided with the first quarter this year, helping drive strong customer demand early in 2026. To support the momentum, Bata maximised its in-house production capacity and further strengthened sourcing efficiencies across the business.
Bata Bangladesh was also recognised as the highest taxpayer in the leather and footwear category for the seventh consecutive year, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to responsible business practices and contribution to the national economy.
Looking ahead, the company remains focused on innovation, customer experience, and delivering contemporary footwear collections while continuing the legacy of trust and quality built over decades.