Bata Bangladesh reports record revenue and profit in Q1 2026

Bata’s extensive retail network, expanding alternative channels, and well-received seasonal collections also played a key role in supporting the quarter’s record performance.

Despite continued pressure from inflation, logistics, brand promotion, and overall operating cost increases, Bata Bangladesh managed to sustain strong growth and operational momentum during the quarter through efficient production planning, disciplined business management, and strategic sourcing initiatives.

While maintaining a competitive mid-range pricing strategy compared to the market, the company continued to offer affordable and accessible footwear solutions for consumers across the country.

As a result, Bata reported an operating profit of Tk 585 million (58.5 crore) in Q1 2026 and a profit after tax of Tk 371 million (37.1 crore), according to its unaudited financial statements, supporting the company’s record profit achievement during the first quarter.