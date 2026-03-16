Banks, MFS instructed to form cashless units by 31 March

In the case of MFS, PSP and PSO institutions, an official one step below the managing director will perform this responsibility.

In terms of human resources, banks must have at least four officials in this unit, while MFS and other institutions must have at least two officials. To maintain communication with Bangladesh Bank, a deputy general manager (DGM)-rank official will serve as the ‘focal point’ in banks.

Meanwhile, in MFS and related institutions, an official two steps below the managing director will be assigned this responsibility.

In addition, for data collection and analysis, an assistant focal point must be appointed, at the level of senior principal officer (SPO) in banks and an official three steps below the managing director in MFS institutions.