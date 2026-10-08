8 million people slipped into poverty in 4 years

Poverty is on the rise in Bangladesh, along with the number of people living in poverty. An additional eight million people have fallen into poverty over the past four years. The increase is mainly attributed to declining real incomes amid high inflation, a slowdown in employment and other factors.

Meanwhile, around 62 million people live just above the poverty line. Any economic shock, including natural disasters or rising prices, could push them into poverty.

These observations were highlighted in an analysis of Bangladesh's poverty situation in the World Bank’s Bangladesh Development Update report. According to the World Bank, the poverty rate has been climbing for four consecutive years.