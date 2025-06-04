Proposed budget doesn’t reflect opinions of political parties, public: BNP

Amir Khasru said the current inflation rate is nearly ‘double digit’. The government is saying to bring it down to 6.5 per cent, which appears to be unrealistic. The rate of increase in poverty could have been curbed. The World Bank figures show more than 2.7 million people have become more pure in the last 10 months under the interim government.

The BNP leader further said, “According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, GDP growth in the 2024–25 fiscal was 3.97 per cent. However, in the current budget, it has been projected at 5.6 per cent, which, like previous governments, is unrealistic and merely growth on paper.”

“Food security is under threat. The attempt to show an increase in allocation by including pensions and agricultural subsidies under the inadequate, flawed, and corruption-ridden social safety net sector is misleading. Nevertheless, government allocation for social protection remains insufficient.”

Amir Khasru remarked that the reduction in allocation for vital sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture is a cause for concern. He stated that private universities, medical colleges, colleges, and schools could have been brought under full tax exemption. He added that, if the BNP comes to power in the future, these areas of education will be brought under full tax exemption.