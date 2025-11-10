City, BRAC, UCB, Jamuna and Pubali banks leads in deposit growth

Due to high inflation and reduced employment opportunities, people’s savings have declined. Despite this, the banking sector recorded a 10 per cent growth in deposits during the first nine months of this year (January–September).

However, not all banks experienced growth evenly. Banks facing reputational crises and financial distress saw their deposits decline, while well-performing banks recorded higher increases.

According to data from Bangladesh Bank, private sector banks such as City Bank and BRAC Bank achieved deposit growth of over 20 per cent during the first nine months of the year.

United Commercial Bank (UCB) also recorded growth exceeding 18 per cent. Senior officials of these banks noted that customer confidence and effective management strategies played major roles in achieving this growth.