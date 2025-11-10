City, BRAC, UCB, Jamuna and Pubali banks leads in deposit growth
Due to high inflation and reduced employment opportunities, people’s savings have declined. Despite this, the banking sector recorded a 10 per cent growth in deposits during the first nine months of this year (January–September).
However, not all banks experienced growth evenly. Banks facing reputational crises and financial distress saw their deposits decline, while well-performing banks recorded higher increases.
According to data from Bangladesh Bank, private sector banks such as City Bank and BRAC Bank achieved deposit growth of over 20 per cent during the first nine months of the year.
United Commercial Bank (UCB) also recorded growth exceeding 18 per cent. Senior officials of these banks noted that customer confidence and effective management strategies played major roles in achieving this growth.
For a long period, the interest rate on bank loans was kept in single digits, which consequently reduced the interest rate on deposits. Bangladesh Bank lifted this interest rate cap in the middle of last year, after which banks began increasing deposit rates to attract funds.
Since then, deposits have risen gradually, with strong banks showing more robust growth. Following the political changes in August this year, the true financial condition of some banks became apparent, several were unable to return depositors’ money. In contrast, well-managed banks performed even better.
According to Bangladesh Bank data, among private sector banks, City Bank achieved the highest deposit growth during the first nine months of this year, followed by BRAC Bank, UCB and Jamuna Bank.
The list of the top 10 banks in deposit growth also includes Pubali Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Trust Bank, Islami Bank and Dhaka Bank.
*More to follow*