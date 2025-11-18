CID files case against Diamond World MD over Tk 6.78b money laundering charge

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a case against Dilip Kumar Agarwal, managing director of Diamond World, on allegations of laundering Tk 6.78 billion earned from smuggled gold and diamonds.

CID said in a press release today, Tuesday, that the case was filed at Gulshan police station on Monday.

According to the release, on 29 September last year, the CID Dhaka Financial Crime Unit began an inquiry after reviewing Diamond World Limited’s financial transactions, documents, and bank accounts.

The investigation found that the company had earned illegal profits by procuring gold and diamonds smuggled into the country. Based on preliminary evidence of smuggling and undeclared income, the case was filed.