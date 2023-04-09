Bangladesh needs to develop National Hydrogen Strategy, says Australia-based scientist Nawshad

As hydrogen offers a low-emissions pathway with broad potential to help decarbonise the energy, transport and industrial sectors, Nawshad said Bangladesh needs to enhance its capability and capacity by training people, looking at technologies and finding ways for technology transfer.

The scientist, who joined CSIRO Energy in 2018 and contributed to develop a number of novel technologies and flow-sheets for ‘Mine to Metal’ production at CSIRO, said cooperation and collaboration are essential as one country’s solution does not work exactly in another country as there are factors like energy demand, energy use pattern, consumption, export and import.

Responding to a question about renewable energy solutions for Bangladesh, he said for example, Bangladesh’s battery-run three-wheelers can be turned hydrogen-run but it needs to be analysed.

But, he added, at a certain point of time technology will mature and things will become easier when big companies come forward.

The Hydrogen Industry Mission will help build Australia’s clean hydrogen industry by scaling demand and driving down hydrogen cost to under $2 per kilogram to deliver a secure and resilient energy system and support our transition to a low emissions future.

It is estimated that a clean hydrogen industry will create more than 8,000 jobs, generate $11 billion a year in GDP, and result in avoided greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to a third of Australia’s current fossil fuel emissions by 2050.