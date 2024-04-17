Bank Asia set to take over Bank Alfalah

Bank Asia started operations in 1999. This is the third time the private sector bank has initiated to take over the Bangladesh chapter of any foreign bank.

Earlier, it acquired Canada-based Nova Scotia and another Pakistan-based bank Muslim Commercial Bank.

Bank Asia managing director Sohel RK Hussain told Prothom Alo that they cannot speak about this since this is a value sensitive issue. He further said that they would inform the media about this later.