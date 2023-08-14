RMG exports: Bangladesh earned USD 3.95b in July, says BGMEA 

The total Ready-Made Garment (RMG) exports in July for the fiscal year 2023-24 reached USD 3.95 billion, marking a significant increase from the USD 3.37 billion recorded during the same period in the fiscal year 2022-23. This data represents a notable year-on-year growth of 17.43 per cent.
Earnings from RMG exports specifically related to woven garments in July of FY 2023-24 witnessed an increase of 11.54 per cent, amounting to USD 1.68 billion as compared to USD 1.51 billion in July of FY 2022-23.
Concurrently, the export of knitwear experienced a substantial year-on-year growth of 22.24 per cent, achieving a total of USD 2.27 billion during the mentioned period. These figures were communicated by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in a letter dated Sunday.
“The growth is certainly impressive, though the global economic scenario is portraying a contrasting outlook. Though inflation has started to ease off in our major export markets and the economic indicators started stabilising, yet import of apparel by USA and EU is showing a major downtrend.
Therefore, it’s quite challenging to forecast the market and I personally think that we need to follow a cautiously optimistic approach for the rest of 2023, as apparel and overall global trade may see some dip compared to last year,” the letter reads.