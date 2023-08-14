Local

RMG exports: Bangladesh earned USD 3.95b in July, says BGMEA 

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladeshi garment workers make protective suit at a factory amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 31 March 2020Reuters

The total Ready-Made Garment (RMG) exports in July for the fiscal year 2023-24 reached USD 3.95 billion, marking a significant increase from the USD 3.37 billion recorded during the same period in the fiscal year 2022-23. This data represents a notable year-on-year growth of 17.43 per cent. 

Earnings from RMG exports specifically related to woven garments in July of FY 2023-24 witnessed an increase of 11.54 per cent, amounting to USD 1.68 billion as compared to USD 1.51 billion in July of FY 2022-23. 

Concurrently, the export of knitwear experienced a substantial year-on-year growth of 22.24 per cent, achieving a total of USD 2.27 billion during the mentioned period. These figures were communicated by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in a letter dated Sunday. 

“The growth is certainly impressive, though the global economic scenario is portraying a contrasting outlook. Though inflation has started to ease off in our major export markets and the economic indicators started stabilising, yet import of apparel by USA and EU is showing a major downtrend.

Therefore, it’s quite challenging to forecast the market and I personally think that we need to follow a cautiously optimistic approach for the rest of 2023, as apparel and overall global trade may see some dip compared to last year,” the letter reads. 

Read more from Local
Post Comment