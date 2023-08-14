RMG exports: Bangladesh earned USD 3.95b in July, says BGMEA 

Concurrently, the export of knitwear experienced a substantial year-on-year growth of 22.24 per cent, achieving a total of USD 2.27 billion during the mentioned period. These figures were communicated by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in a letter dated Sunday.

“The growth is certainly impressive, though the global economic scenario is portraying a contrasting outlook. Though inflation has started to ease off in our major export markets and the economic indicators started stabilising, yet import of apparel by USA and EU is showing a major downtrend.

Therefore, it’s quite challenging to forecast the market and I personally think that we need to follow a cautiously optimistic approach for the rest of 2023, as apparel and overall global trade may see some dip compared to last year,” the letter reads.