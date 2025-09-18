Bangladesh Bank report: Female employees drop by 2000 in six months

The number of female employees in the country’s financial sector has continued to decline. In the past six months, banks and financial institutions have lost nearly 2,000 female employees, a fall of around 5 per cent. This information was revealed in a recently published gender equality report by Bangladesh Bank concerning banks and financial institutions.

The report shows that in the July–December period of last year, the total number of women employed in state-owned, private and foreign scheduled banks and financial institutions stood at 37,649. By the end of the first half of this year (January–June), this number had fallen to 35,782. Thus, in only six months, the banking sector saw a decline of approximately 2,000 women, representing a reduction of about 5 per cent.