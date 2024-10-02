Beximco Group’s share price manipulation: 9 individuals, orgs fined record Tk 4.28b

Four individuals and five organisations made a profit of Tk 4.77 billion by manipulating the shares of Beximco Group. They artificially increased the price through manipulation, sold the shares, and took out the profit.

In addition to this, the amount of unrealised profit (unrealised gain) for these individuals and organisations from the same shares was Tk 15.12 billion. This manipulation occurred in 2021 and 2022.

The capital market regulator, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), has fined the four individuals and five organisations more than Tk 4.28 billion, as they gained Tk 4.77 billion in profit through manipulation.

This is the highest amount of fine ever imposed for the manipulation of a single company in the stock market.