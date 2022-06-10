Reduced allocation for mega projects concerns FICCI

Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has expressed concern about the reduced allocation for the key mega projects in the budget saying the move will make implementation more time-consuming and raise the total cost of the projects.

“We feel instead of reducing the allocation in mega-projects, the government could concentrate on enhancing the quality of spending, which could bring further efficiency as well as generate employment,” FICCI said in a reaction to the budget speech of finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.