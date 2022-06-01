Remittance decreases amid dollar crisis

Inward remittance has decreased by 13 per cent after the government fixed the rate of dollars.

Expatriates have sent a total of 1.88 billion US dollars in May, which is less than April this year and the corresponding May last year.

It is learnt some banks have bought per dollar at Tk 95 from expatriates in the outgoing month and sold those at a higher price in the country. It has mounted a pressure on the people. The price of essentials has increased due to increasing dollar price.