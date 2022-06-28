Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months

Analysing the sector-wise revenue collection scenario of this July-May period, it was found that Tk 80,048.79 crore came from the customs duty, Tk 95,014.66 crore came from the VAT while Tk 77,028.61 crore came from the income tax and travel tax.

The revenue collection of the NBR was, however, lower than the 11-month target of Tk 286,091.55 crore.

Talking to news agency BSS, NBR member Abdul Mannan Shikder said that positive changes have been evident into the mindset of the businessmen and individual taxpayers compared to the past as they are becoming compliant every now and then.

“Side by side, the field-level tax officials are strengthening their monitoring system. Considering all these things, there has been a positive growth in revenue collection,” he added.