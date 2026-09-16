Forbes list
BRAC Bank named among world’s top 500 performing banks
For the first time, US magazine Forbes has published its “World’s top performing Banks 2026” list, assessing banks worldwide based on their financial strength and performance.
Forbes compiled the list in partnership with market research firm Statista. The ranking features 500 banks from 89 countries.
BRAC Bank has become the only Bangladeshi bank to feature in Forbes’ inaugural list of the world’s top-performing banks. BRAC Bank also confirmed the news of its inclusion in the global Forbes ranking on Tuesday night.
Forbes said it compiled the list based on objective financial data from the banks. It used data, research and information from leading data providers such as the S&P Capital IQ platform, along with information submitted by the banks themselves.
Forbes ranked the banks based on four key indicators: profitability; growth and earnings quality; capital and funding resilience; and asset quality and efficiency. In addition to these four indicators, Forbes divided the banks into six tiers according to their asset size.
Forbes classified banks with more than $500 billion in assets as Tier 1, or global banks. Banks with assets ranging from $100 billion to $500 billion fall under Tier 2, or large banks.
Tier 3 comprises upper mid-size banks with assets of $50 billion to $100 billion. Banks with assets of $20 billion to $50 billion are classified as Tier 4, while those with assets of $10 billion to $20 billion fall under Tier 5. Tier 6 comprises banks with assets of $3 billion to $10 billion.
Among the six tiers, BRAC Bank is the only Bangladeshi bank to feature in Tier 5. This means Forbes places BRAC Bank in the “lower mid-size banks” category. The bank ranks 73rd in Tier 5 among the 500 banks on the list.
Founded in 1999, BRAC Bank is currently led by Managing Director and CEO Tareq Refat Ullah Khan. BRAC Bank’s official website confirms his current position as Managing Director and CEO, while Forbes lists the bank as having 7,483 employees.
Asked about the bank’s inclusion in the global list of top-performing banks, BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Tareq Refat Ullah Khan told Prothom Alo, “This is not only an achievement for BRAC Bank; it is a major achievement for Bangladesh. BRAC Bank has been conducting its business operations with a strong reputation, good governance and efficiency for a long time.”
He further said, “The bank recorded very strong growth across various financial indicators last year. My predecessors had brought the bank to a certain stage. Under my leadership, we have been able to achieve consistent and sustainable growth by complying with the rules and regulations and following the directives of the relevant regulatory authorities, while working together with all employees, entrepreneurs, the board of directors, shareholders and depositors. Our inclusion in Forbes’ global list of the 500 top-performing banks reflects that achievement.”
“It is a matter of pride for the entire BRAC family as well as for Bangladesh,” he added.