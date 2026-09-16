BRAC Bank named among world’s top 500 performing banks

For the first time, US magazine Forbes has published its “World’s top performing Banks 2026” list, assessing banks worldwide based on their financial strength and performance.

Forbes compiled the list in partnership with market research firm Statista. The ranking features 500 banks from 89 countries.

BRAC Bank has become the only Bangladeshi bank to feature in Forbes’ inaugural list of the world’s top-performing banks. BRAC Bank also confirmed the news of its inclusion in the global Forbes ranking on Tuesday night.