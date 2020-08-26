Rice price shoots up as govt lags behind in collection

Masum Arefin, deputy director of the directorate, who is in charge of the campaign, told Prothom Alo, “We are also looking into whether rice is being sold at inflated prices in the mills.”

The wholesale market situation is not favourable. Prothom Alo correspondents said that the price of rice is increasing every week in Naogaon and Kushtia, the country’s big rice trading centres. Price of paddy is also rising. Coarse paddy is being sold at Tk 1,050 per maund, semi-coarse paddy at Tk 1,100 and fine paddy at Tk 1,200. The price has been termed as good.

Abdur Rashid, president of Bangladesh Auto, Major Husking Mill Owners Association, an association of rice mill owners, told Prothom Alo, "Paddy prices have been rising for the past two months. The price at which we are buying paddy, we are losing money after selling rice. So, it is not correct to blame us for the rise in rice prices.”

Now the question is, will the government reduce tariffs to increase rice imports? If the private sector is given the opportunity to import by reducing the tariff, the price will decrease. Following a plenty of imports, the price may come down but discourage the farmers from planting paddy in the Aman season. The total tariff on rice imports is now 62.5 per cent. To protect the farmers, the import duty was increased in May 2019.