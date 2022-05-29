Rice prices increase further in the peak season

People who have bought rice in the beginning of the month will be shocked if they go to market now at the end of the month as the price of rice has increased substantially in the last three weeks. The price of rice has increased by two to five taka in the last one week. Overall, the price of rice has increased by five to eight taka in the last three weeks.

We are passing through the peak season of the Boro crop. Usually, the prices of rice remain low during this time. However, the scenario is completely the opposite this year. Even Abdur Rashid, president of Bangladesh Auto Major and Husking Mill Owners’ Association, is surprised with the increase in the prices of rice.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I have never seen the price of Miniket rice go up like this in my life. The big industrialists may have stockpiled rice and paddy. This might be a major reason behind the spike in the price of rice. In this case, government monitoring should be increased.”