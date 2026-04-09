‘Fuel Pass’ app at two Dhaka filling stations , fuel to be taken via QR code

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced this at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Thursday.

It said the app will be gradually introduced across the country for all types of vehicles. On a trial basis, it has been launched at Trust Filling Station in Tejgaon and Sonar Bangla Filling Station in Asad Gate in the capital.

The Energy Division further said delays and various problems are occurring in fuel distribution due to manual processes. Despite sufficient fuel supply, long queues of vehicles are seen at filling stations. Moreover, the same person is repeatedly standing in line to collect more fuel than needed, creating an artificial shortage.