‘Fuel Pass’ app at two Dhaka filling stations , fuel to be taken via QR code
The government has introduced a QR code–based service to make the country’s fuel supply system more transparent and modern, and to bring discipline to filling stations. This service will be provided through mobile application ‘Fuel Pass.’
Initially, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has launched it on a pilot basis for motorcycle fuel customers at two filling stations in Dhaka.
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced this at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Thursday.
It said the app will be gradually introduced across the country for all types of vehicles. On a trial basis, it has been launched at Trust Filling Station in Tejgaon and Sonar Bangla Filling Station in Asad Gate in the capital.
The Energy Division further said delays and various problems are occurring in fuel distribution due to manual processes. Despite sufficient fuel supply, long queues of vehicles are seen at filling stations. Moreover, the same person is repeatedly standing in line to collect more fuel than needed, creating an artificial shortage.
To address these challenges, the proposed digital system will fully automate fuel distribution and bring it under real-time monitoring. The app will be connected to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) central database.
Customers without smartphones will also be able to register through a website and download and print their QR codes, the Energy Division said.
Under this system, filling station operators will be able to supply fuel only after making a digital entry. Customers will receive fuel by scanning their QR codes and will also be able to see their allocated quota.
The Energy Division added that a central dashboard will allow real-time monitoring of fuel supply and distribution nationwide. This initiative is expected to increase transparency, reduce irregularities and wastage, and enable effective fuel management during times of crisis.