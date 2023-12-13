SM Sourcing of Gazipur now world’s top green factory

SM Sourcing, a garment factory in Gazipur, has formally been recognised as the top eco-friendly factory in the world as it achieved the highest score of 106 out of 110 in the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Factory ranking.
To achieve the feat, it surpassed another Bangladeshi factory – Green Textile of Mymensingh – that maintained its position on the top until the date, with a score of 104.
The US Green Building Council (USGBC) awarded the certification on Tuesday, where the Gazipur factory, situated on four bighas of land at Konabari, outshineed all of its local and international peers.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has revealed that nine out of the world's top ten eco-friendly factories are now from Bangladesh.
Apart from SM Sourcing and Green Textile, the other factories are Knit Asia, Integra Dresses, Remi Holdings, Fatullah Apparels, Lida Textiles and Dyeing, Liz Fashion Industries, and Tarasima Apparels.
SM Sourcing proprietor Mirza Shams Mahmud expressed pride in elevating Bangladesh's position on the global stage.
While disclosing the eco-friendly features of the factory, he particularly mentioned the rainwater storing system beneath the garden on the factory premises and its diversified usage in the factory. Besides, there is a solar power system on the roof.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan lauded the achievement, saying it is undoubtedly a great recognition that SM Sourcing now holds the highest score among the eco-friendly factories in the world.