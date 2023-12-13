SM Sourcing of Gazipur now world’s top green factory

SM Sourcing, a garment factory in Gazipur, has formally been recognised as the top eco-friendly factory in the world as it achieved the highest score of 106 out of 110 in the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Factory ranking.

To achieve the feat, it surpassed another Bangladeshi factory – Green Textile of Mymensingh – that maintained its position on the top until the date, with a score of 104.