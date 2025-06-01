Finance adviser Salehuddin to unveil Tk 7.9 tln budget Monday

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is set to unveil a Taka 790,000 crore (7.9 trillion) national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 (FY26) Monday, highlighting key issues like creating new jobs, reducing inflation, facilitating trade and commerce and restoring economic stability alongside fiscal discipline.

This will be the country’s 54th budget and the first of professor Muhammad Yunus led interim government.

The national budget for FY26 will be announced at a time when the interim government, led by Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus, after taking charge following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina regime in the wake of a student-led mass uprising. It will focus on guiding the economy into stability amid mounting pressures.

The maiden budget for the interim government also faces an uphill task of curbing inflation further, streamlining private investment and foreign direct investment (FDI), restoring fully fiscal discipline and strengthening the social safety nets amid global and domestic uncertainties.